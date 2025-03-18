Man sets wife on fire for objecting to his friendship with other women

A man in Karachi set his wife on fire by pouring petrol on her as she was objecting to his friendship with other women in Karachi.

The incident took place in Mehran Town located in Korangi. During the incident about 40 percent of woman’s body received severe burn injuries. Soon after the incident, the husband who was later identified as Waqas escaped from the scene but was later arrested by police from Azeempura.

The couple got married two years ago of their own freewill. The accused was employed in a local factory. Police said that the husband was used to physically torture his wife and also developed friendship with a number of other women. When she inquired from her husband about other women and also asked him to disconnect friendship with these females he became annoyed and tried to torch her.

The injured wife is under treatment at Burns Ward of Civil Hospital while the police started interrogation from the arrested husband. It is pertinent to mention here that a report issued by the Progressive Women’s Association (PWA) reveals that about 300 Pakistani women are burned to death each year by their husbands or their husbands’ families, and the violence is increasing.