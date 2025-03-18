33 DSP’s promotion in limbo

The promotions of Punjab Police 33 DSPs could not be promoted to SP rank due to poor performance and were never posted in Circle.

According to the Central Police Office report, in the Departmental Promotion Board meeting, these DSPs posted in whole Punjab were unable to get promotion at SP rank based on departmental confidential report.

Farrukh Sohail Sindhu and Abdur Rehman Asim’s promotion did not promoted due to their negative departmental reports; Ausaf Safdar Wahla and Nasrullah Khan Niazi were dropped due to their poor performance during their service.

Nasir Mahmood was rejected by RPO Sargodha based on special reports regarding his performance. Adnan Ahmad, Imran Abbas and Rana Zahid Husain’s promotions were not promoted due to their poor working. Athar Ali was rejected by CPO Gujranwala due to failure in performing duty properly.

Ziaullah Khan’s poor performance stopped him from being promoted. Mansoor Alam, who was working for the UN Mission, and Mahmood Haroon both dropped from the promotion race due to bad working while they were posted in their relevant circle.

Athar Saeed, Shafqat Rasheed, Waris Kalyar, and Rao Kamran also dropped from promotion race due to their poor ACR and due to ‘not posted in circle’.

Mir Kashif Khalil, Mohammad Ishaq Sial, Javed Tahir Majeed, and Muhammad Sikandar were also not declared eligible for SP rank due to poor their performance and not getting a posting in the Circle.

Javel Iqbal, Muhammad Ibrahim, Farrukh Javed, Nasir Mahmood Khalid, Rai Ahsan Elahi, Zakria Yousaf, Hafiz Khizar Zaman and Nadeem Siddique were also not promoted due to their bad working and also not performing in Circle.

Farhan Tanveer was unable to get SP because of his back surgery, and Muhammad Ilyas was unable to get it due to his wife’s hospitalisation, despite his name being on the DSPs departmental promotion list. The senior officials of the promotion board reviewed all the cases, and they could not be promoted to the post of SP.