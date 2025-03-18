CUI climbs QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2025

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has climbed significantly in key disciplines such as Engineering, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences on the recent 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. COMSATS University Islamabad a public sector university of the Ministry of Science and Technology has consolidated its position as a leading top tier Higher Education institution of Pakistan with these notable improvements across multiple fields.

In the latest rankings, CUI soared to 207th globally in Engineering & Technology, climbing 29 places from last year’s 236th position. This achievement places it among Pakistan’s top 3 institutions in the field. Key subject rankings have also shown substantial progress compared to 2024. Chemical Engineering now ranks in the 251-300 range, while Computer Science and Economics each moved up at least 50 places to 201-250 crowning CUI among the Top 2 institutions of Pakistan.

Natural Sciences witnessed a remarkable leap, jumping 39 spots to 331st globally, while Pharmacy and Life Sciences & Medicine surged 50 places to enter the 301-350 range. Mathematics made one of the most impressive strides, skyrocketing 61 positions to secure the 140th spot globally and number 1 in Pakistan.

In Social Sciences & Management, CUI strengthened its standing, moving from the 451-500 range to 401-450. Alongside these improvements, CUI has successfully maintained its previous rankings in major disciplines, including Chemistry, Electrical Engineering, and Environmental Sciences, reinforcing its strong academic standing.

CUI has achieved these milestones through a relentless focus on academic excellence and research innovation, said the university Rector, Prof. Sajid Qamar, attributing the institutional success to dedicated efforts of his faculty and staff. It is indeed an achievement worth celebrating, one that sets a new benchmark for higher education in Pakistan, he added.