DC Lahore visits various places in Tehsil Nishtar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore visited various places in Tehsil Nishtar Town along with Assistant Commissioner Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Asi, LWMC, WASA officials. During visit, a detailed briefing was given on encroachments, cleanliness and other administrative matters in Gajumta, Eden Garden, Ring Road and surrounding areas. DC Lahore said that those responsible for encroachments will be dealt with iron hands and no concessions should be given. DC Lahore said that the poles installed in the middle of the road should be removed to improve the flow of traffic and he gave clear instructions that strict steps should be taken to improve the cleanliness mechanism. He said that the soring points should be identified, and if piles of dirt are found, they should be cleared. DC Lahore directed that the cattle should be immediately shifted to an alternative location and the drain on the Ring Road should be identified. The District Administration Lahore and WASA should jointly clean the drain. DC Lahore said that further improvements should be made in field operations and the sanitation system should be maintained. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, they are fully mobilized for the clean mission.