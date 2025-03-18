National security above all: COAS Munir’s call for unity and strength

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, COAS General Syed Asim Munir emphasized that no agenda or individual is above national security. He urged all elements of national power to work together for long-term stability. Stressing the gravity of the situation, he called this fight essential for Pakistan’s survival and future generations.

COAS highlighted the urgent need for strong governance to transform Pakistan into a resilient state. He questioned how long Pakistan would continue sacrificing lives due to weak governance. He criticized the reliance on the military’s sacrifices to fill governance gaps and called for structural reforms.

General Munir urged religious scholars to counter extremist narratives. He stressed the importance of exposing misinterpretations of Islam spread by militant groups. He reaffirmed that the security of Pakistan remains the top priority for the armed forces.

Calling for political unity, he urged leaders to set aside differences for Pakistan’s protection. He warned terrorists and their supporters that Pakistan would stand united to defeat them. Concluding with unwavering resolve, he expressed full trust in Allah and vowed ultimate success.