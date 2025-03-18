Last battle of britain pilot John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway dies at 105

John “Paddy” Hemingway, the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, has passed away at 105. His death marks the end of an era for one of World War II’s most critical air battles. The Royal Air Force (RAF) honored him, calling his courage a symbol of resilience.

Hemingway, born in Dublin, joined the RAF as a teenager and became a fighter pilot at just 21. He played a key role in the Battle of Britain, surviving multiple crashes and forced landings. In 1941, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery but crashed on his way to receive it.

Throughout his service, he survived several near-death experiences, including bailing out from his aircraft at dangerously low altitudes. Despite his heroic actions, Hemingway remained humble, saying he and his fellow pilots were simply doing their duty. He deeply regretted the loss of many comrades.

The RAF praised Hemingway’s legacy, stating his passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom. Air Chief Sir Rich Knighton described him as an “amazing character” whose bravery and spirit will never be forgotten.