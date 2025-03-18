Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro passes away at 55

Naseer Soomro, Pakistan’s tallest man, has passed away in Shikarpur. He was 55 years old and suffered from ongoing health problems. Standing at seven feet nine inches, Soomro was recognized as the tallest man in Pakistan since Zia Rasheed’s death.

His funeral prayers were held in Shikarpur on Tuesday, where he was laid to rest. The news of his passing has drawn condolences from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. They expressed their sorrow at the loss of a notable figure.

Soomro became the tallest man in Pakistan after Zia Rasheed, who also faced health issues. Rasheed died in July 2024 due to a long-term knee illness. At just 30 years old, he had been the tallest person since his teenage years.

Interestingly, Zia Rasheed’s death coincided with the anniversary of Alam Channa’s passing. Channa held the title of the tallest living man in the world from 1982 to 1998. He died on July 2, 1998, and was buried in Sehwan, Sindh.