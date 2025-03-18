Audi considers raising prices in U.S. amid tariff concerns

Audi is evaluating whether to increase car prices in the U.S. to offset rising import tariffs. CEO Gernot Doellner emphasized that despite political uncertainties, the U.S. remains Audi’s key growth market. The company is also considering localizing production in North America to reduce tariff exposure.

Audi’s Mexico plant, which manufactures the popular Q5, is heavily impacted by tariffs. The U.S. recently granted a temporary exemption for automakers complying with free trade rules. However, Audi’s finance chief Juergen Rittersberger stated that the company might still pass some tariff costs to customers.

In addition to tariff concerns, Audi announced plans to cut 7,500 jobs, aiming to improve efficiency and boost margins. The move aligns with Volkswagen Group’s broader restructuring efforts, which include nearly 48,000 job cuts globally by 2030.

Audi expects its operating margin to rise to 7-9% this year, up from 6% in 2024. The restructuring is projected to save over €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the medium term. Meanwhile, the company is exploring using Volkswagen’s existing factories or building a new site in North America.