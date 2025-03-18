Israeli airstrikes kill over 400 in Gaza, threatening ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes have struck Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 400 people, according to Palestinian health officials. The renewed bombing threatens the fragile two-month ceasefire. Israel’s leadership vowed to intensify military action until they secure the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas. This situation has raised fears of a complete collapse of the truce.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to take “strong action” against Hamas. He cited the group’s refusal to release hostages and their rejection of ceasefire proposals. Meanwhile, Egypt, a key mediator in the ceasefire, called for restraint from both sides to avoid further escalation. The situation remains tense, with airstrikes affecting homes and tent encampments across the Gaza Strip.

Many residents in Gaza described the latest attacks as terrifying. One woman recounted the moment of chaos as explosions rocked her building. Hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties, and piles of bodies can be seen as medical facilities struggle to cope. Gaza’s health ministry reported that 404 people had been killed and 562 injured, many of whom are children.

Israel’s military stated that the attacks could expand beyond airstrikes, possibly involving ground troops. In Washington, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Israel consulted with the U.S. before launching the strikes. Meanwhile, negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue while civilians suffer deeply from the humanitarian crisis that has worsened amid the renewed conflict.