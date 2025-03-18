Two children die, six hospitalized after eating contaminated iftar in Chilas

Two children lost their lives, and six family members were hospitalized after consuming contaminated food during Iftar in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shaukat Riaz stated that the entire family fainted after their meal and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Ten-year-old Imtiaz Ali passed away on Monday night, while three-year-old Atia Bibi died the next morning. The remaining six family members, including a six-year-old and a three-year-old, are receiving treatment at the hospital. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition.

Raja Ishfaq Tahir, spokesperson for the Diamer district administration, mentioned that it remains unclear what caused the contamination. However, authorities have launched a police investigation to determine the source of the poisoning.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about food safety during Ramadan. Officials urge residents to take precautions and report any suspicious food-related issues. The community mourns the loss and prays for the recovery of the affected family members.