Mariyam Nafees and husband welcome their baby boy

Mariyam Nafees has happily announced the arrival of her baby boy, Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed. She shared this joyous news on her Instagram account. In her post, she expressed immense happiness and gratitude for this new chapter in her life. Her heartfelt message touched the hearts of many fans and followers.

Mariyam Nafees is known for her remarkable acting skills and influential presence on social media. Fans admire her performances in popular dramas like Yakeen Ka Safar and Ishq Jalebi. Additionally, she is a vocal and opinionated celebrity who often shares her views on various issues. This has helped her build a strong connection with her audience.

Recently, she and her husband, Amaan Ahmed, gained attention during their pregnancy journey. Fans closely followed their experiences and shared in their excitement. Now, with the birth of their son, the couple has shared the much-anticipated good news with everyone.

Both Mariyam and Amaan are sure to receive an outpouring of love and support from their fans. The arrival of Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed marks a significant and joyful moment for the couple, and many look forward to seeing their family grow.