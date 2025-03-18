Indefinite curfew imposed in Nagpur after clashes over Aurangzeb’s tomb

Nagpur has imposed an indefinite curfew after violent clashes erupted over a Mughal tomb. The violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups, sparking tensions in the city. Authorities announced the curfew on Tuesday to restore order following the unrest that began on Monday night.

The conflict started when members of the right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned an effigy of Aurangzeb. They demanded the removal of his tomb from Aurangabad while chanting slogans. Tensions escalated when several Muslim groups protested near a police station, leading to clashes with security personnel.

Reports indicate that several vehicles were set on fire, and at least 15 police officers were injured. One officer remains in critical condition. Eyewitnesses noted that some attackers wore masks and carried sharp weapons during the clash, further contributing to the violence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the unrest and called for strict action from the police. Despite the VHP denying involvement in the violence, they continue to demand that Aurangzeb’s tomb be replaced with a memorial for Maratha rulers. While the situation remains tense, police are actively patrolling affected areas to prevent further clashes.