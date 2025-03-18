Pakistan turns to banks for Rs6.75 trillion to cover deficit, repay loans

The government has announced plans to borrow Rs6.75 trillion from commercial banks between March and May to cover its budget deficit and repay maturing debts. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Rs3.65 trillion will be raised through short-term Treasury Bills (T-bills), while Rs3.1 trillion will come from long-term Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). These bonds will have maturities ranging from two to fifteen years, ensuring both short-term and long-term financing.

During this period, the government faces repayments of Rs3.87 trillion for maturing securities. However, due to weak tax collection, low financial inflows, and growing expenses, it continues to rely on domestic borrowing. This borrowing is essential to avoid liquidity crises, maintain economic stability, and meet ongoing financial obligations, including debt repayments and budgetary needs.

Pakistan is also in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its $7 billion bailout program. While the IMF recently completed its first review, a final staff-level agreement has yet to be reached. Meanwhile, Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s banking outlook from stable to positive, citing improved financial conditions and the banking sector’s resilience.

Moody’s report highlighted that Pakistani banks hold large amounts of government securities, making up nearly half of total banking assets. While this provides some financial stability, challenges remain, including high levels of problem loans, fiscal vulnerabilities, and the risk of further debt accumulation. The government’s ability to implement reforms and improve revenue collection will be crucial in reducing dependence on borrowing.