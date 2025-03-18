ATC judge voices concerns over state institutions under external influence

During a recent bail hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Supra expressed serious concerns about state institutions in Pakistan. He stated that these institutions are now controlled by “other powers.” This statement highlights the judge’s worries about accountability and the lack of cooperation in judicial matters.

The remarks came during a hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ali Shah. Judge Supra criticized the prosecution for failing to provide the necessary case record. He questioned if this failure was a deliberate act, expressing frustration over the situation.

When the prosecutor informed the court that the investigation officer (IO) was absent, Judge Supra challenged the prosecution’s responsibilities. He stated, “If the investigation officer does not appear, whose responsibility is it?” His frustration was evident as he called out the “stubbornness” of Islamabad prosecutors, suggesting they act as if they are equal to judges.

Judge Supra warned that continued delays in submitting the case record could lead to notices against the prosecution. He emphasized the unusual situation everyone is facing and urged officials to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure justice. The hearing was adjourned until the following Tuesday to allow the investigation officer to present the required documents.