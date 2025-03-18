Gaza burns again: Israeli airstrikes kill 300+ as peace talks fail

Israel launched a massive wave of airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 326 people and injuring hundreds. The attacks targeted Gaza City, Rafah, and Khan Younis, with many civilians caught in the strikes during their pre-dawn meal in Ramadan. The escalation followed the failure of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown. Gaza’s health ministry confirmed that the strikes killed senior Hamas official Mahmoud Abu Wafah and left many women and children among the dead.

The Israeli government said the assault was retaliation for Hamas rejecting a US-backed ceasefire proposal. Meanwhile, Hamas accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging peace efforts and endangering Israeli hostages. As the violence continues, Israel’s blockade on Gaza remains in place, worsening the humanitarian crisis. With no access to food, water, or medical aid, Gaza’s 2.1 million residents face unbearable conditions. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and most of the region’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that Tuesday’s strikes alone killed 121 people and wounded 150 more. Witnesses described waves of air raids carried out by more than 20 Israeli warplanes. The initial ceasefire, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, collapsed after Israel refused to proceed with the next negotiation phase. Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, but Israel insists on Hamas’s removal before any new agreement.

Since October 7, 2023, over 48,500 Palestinians have died in the ongoing conflict. The humanitarian situation has worsened, with Gaza’s population suffering from extreme shortages of essential supplies. Despite international pressure to stop the violence, Israel has intensified its military operations, vowing to continue until its objectives are met.