Media’s Role Vital in Strengthening Child Rights Implementation

Lahore – The media plays a pivotal role in ensuring the effective implementation of children’s rights by fostering accountability and public awareness. Through investigative journalism, media professionals can shed light on compliance with international commitments, the allocation of resources for child protection, and the performance of child-focused institutions. Strengthening media engagement in these areas is essential for improving child rights governance in Pakistan.

These critical issues were discussed during a media session jointly organized by Search for Justice and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC), in collaboration with Kindernothilfe e.V., in Lahore.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of NCRC, emphasized the significance of responsible journalism in shaping child-focused policies and ensuring transparency. She highlighted that investigative media efforts can drive meaningful reforms and reinforce the state’s commitment to protecting children’s rights. She elaborated on the legal mandate of the NCRC, explaining that the Commission has the authority to examine existing and proposed legislation, administrative instruments, and policy proposals related to child rights and recommend necessary reforms. Additionally, the NCRC reviews and assesses laws, policies, and practices related to child protection, suggesting measures for their effective implementation. The Commission is also mandated to inquire into violations of child rights and recommend appropriate actions to relevant agencies and departments.

Farooq stressed that strengthening the role of media in reporting on child rights issues can significantly contribute to holding institutions accountable and ensuring the effective implementation of child protection frameworks.

Iftikhar Mubarik, Executive Director of Search for Justice, provided an overview of critical child protection challenges in Punjab, emphasizing the need for legislative, administrative, and institutional measures to improve the current situation. He stressed that child labour laws in the province must be implemented in their true letter and spirit. For effective enforcement, he highlighted the importance of notifying the rules under these laws, as it is a crucial step in ensuring their practical application. Mubarik further emphasized the urgent need for targeted programs to eradicate child labour across various occupations and industries.

He underscored the importance of a multisectoral approach, calling for a formal strategy where all relevant departments collaborate within their mandates to address child labour comprehensively. He also appreciated the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly for notifying the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, expressing hope that the caucus would establish its strategic direction through a consultative process to address issues related to child rights and child protection in the province effectively.

Rashida Qureshi, the focal person for the Children Advocacy Network (CAN) Pakistan, appreciated the positive developments in 2025, including the notification of rules under the Punjab Free & Compulsory Education Act 2014, as well as the issuance of an order by the Labour & Human Resource Department to all field officers in Punjab.

The order aims to ensure inspections, report child labor cases to the police, and facilitate their referral for rehabilitation under the Child Labour Laws in Punjab and the Trafficking in Persons Act 2018. She also commended the recent letter issued by the Home Department Punjab to the School Education Department, emphasizing the inclusion of ‘good touch and bad touch’ awareness in the syllabus. These initiatives require consistent follow-up by administrative departments and statutory bodies to ensure their effective implementation, said by Qureshi.

Mudasser Ahmad, Child Engagement Officer, underscored the importance of involving children in child protection efforts, aligning with Article 12 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. He emphasized that as the ultimate rights holders, children not only have firsthand knowledge of their own challenges but are also capable of proposing effective solutions. Recognizing their agency, he urged stakeholders to actively engage children in decision-making processes and policy discussions to ensure their voices are heard and valued. He also praised the School Education Department (SED) Punjab for establishing Student Councils in all public schools and encouraged the department to collaborate with child-focused civil society organizations. This, he noted, would help strengthen children’s leadership and enhance awareness of child rights among students and communities.

Shahzadi Kiran, Country Manager of Kindernothilfe e.V. Pakistan, emphasized that as a child-focused international NGO, Kindernothilfe prioritizes amplifying children’s voices while strengthening legal and policy frameworks to combat child labour. She highlighted the critical link between rising child labour and climate change, stressing the urgent need for child-focused climate resilience programming to safeguard children’s rights and well-being. She pointed out that climate-induced economic vulnerabilities force more children into exploitative labour, making it essential to integrate child protection into climate adaptation strategies.

Kiran also shared that Kindernothilfe e.V. and Search for Justice have collaborated to organize workshops for labour officers and inspectors, enhancing their understanding of child labour laws and ensuring more effective enforcement. Additionally, briefing sessions were conducted for parliamentarians, equipping them with insights to prioritize legislative and policy measures that address child labour and broader child rights issues in Pakistan. She reiterated the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration, calling for stronger engagement between civil society, government institutions, and policymakers to drive sustainable solutions for child protection and labour eradication.

Media professionals from various newspapers, television channels, and digital platforms proposed the establishment of a media network across various districts of Punjab to foster collaboration, mentorship, and knowledge sharing among journalists.

They also called for the initiation of a Child Rights Media Fellowship to provide greater professional support for journalists covering child rights issues. Media personnel from Faisalabad and Multan emphasized the importance of capacity-building initiatives for regional journalists, particularly in child-sensitive reporting on cases involving abuse and gender-based violence against children and girls. They highlighted that many regional journalists face significant barriers in accessing child rights-focused training programs, which limits their ability to report accurately, ethically, and effectively on such critical issues. They stressed that equipping journalists with specialized training and resources would lead to more informed, ethical, and impactful reporting on violations of children’s rights, ensuring that these pressing concerns receive the attention they deserve.