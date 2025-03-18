Injured Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi was not included in Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, with the forward missing out due to a muscle strain.

Messi scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win at Atlanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday but felt a muscle discomfort, local media reported.

As a consequence, the 37-year-old was left out of the Argentina squad on Monday, and will remain in the United States to recover.

Argentina, who lead the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points after 12 games, travel to second-placed Uruguay on Friday.

They then host a Brazil side, on March 25, without forward Neymar, who was set to make his return to the national team after more than a year but has been ruled out after sustaining a muscle injury.

Argentina squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina, (Lens), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Máximo Perrone (Como), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Benjamín Domínguez (Bologna), Thiago Almada (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards: Nicolás González (Juventus), Nicolás Paz (Como), Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Santiago Castro (Bologna), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).