Israel’s biggest attacks since truce kill 100 in Gaza

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 100 Palestinians and injuring over 100 others, according to international media reports.

Palestine’s Civil Emergency Service stated that the Israeli military conducted 35 airstrikes on Gaza during Suhoor. Foreign news agencies reported that the strikes targeted three homes in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, as well as locations in Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The attacks have claimed the lives of at least 100 Palestinians, including children, while 150 others have been injured. These are the most extensive Israeli strikes since the ceasefire with Hamas began on January 19.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office justified the strikes, stating that after Hamas repeatedly refused to release hostages and rejected all proposed agreements, the military was instructed to take decisive action in Gaza.

The Israeli military claimed that the bombings were directed at Hamas-related sites, while the White House confirmed that the U.S. was consulted before the attacks. Meanwhile, Hamas accused Israel of unilaterally violating the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas officials alleged that Israel has resumed targeting civilians in Gaza. Recently, Israel had rejected Hamas’ demand to initiate talks on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which aimed to establish a permanent truce between the two sides.