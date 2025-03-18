New Zealand secured their second consecutive victory, defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

New Zealand clinched their second consecutive win in the ongoing five-match T20I series, comfortably chasing a 136-run target at Dunedin’s University Oval on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha led the scoring with a quickfire 46 as the Green Shirts managed 135-9 in 15 overs in the rain-shortened second match. With this five-wicket victory, the hosts secured a 2-0 lead in the series.

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan suffered an early setback as opener Hasan Nawaz was dismissed without scoring for the second time in the series. They were struggling at 19-2 in the fourth over before Salman stabilized the innings with a 28-ball knock featuring four fours and three sixes.

Shadab Khan provided a middle-order boost with a brisk 26 off 14 balls, while Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unbeaten on 22 off 14.

New Zealand’s bowling attack was well-balanced, with four bowlers claiming two wickets each, including seamer Ben Sears and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who were recalled in place of Tim Robinson and Kyle Jamieson.

Pakistan made one change, bringing in seamer Haris Rauf in place of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The match started after a 90-minute rain delay at University Oval.