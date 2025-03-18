Pakistan rejects Modi’s ‘misleading, one-sided’ remarks on regional peace

Pakistan has denounced and rubbished the “misleading and one-sided” remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding regional peace, according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO) on Monday.

The FO’s response came in reaction to remarks by Modi in a podcast with American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman released on Sunday, where he said that “every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal” and that he hoped that “wisdom would prevail on the leadership in Islamabad to improve bilateral ties”.

In a statement, the FO said: “The remarks are misleading and one-sided. They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for the last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.”

In the interview, Modi was questioned about the frosty ties between India and Pakistan and what he saw as their future. Responding to that, the Indian premier said that after the tragic events of Partition that saw bloodshed on both sides, “we expected them (Pakistan) to live and let live and yet, they chose not to foster a harmonious coexistence. Time and again, they decided to be at odds with India. They have waged a proxy war against us.”

He further alleged that Pakistan’s involvement was found in global incidents of terrorism, saying, “Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan. Let’s take the September 11th attacks, for example. The main mastermind behind it, Osama bin Laden, where did he eventually emerge from? He had taken refuge in Pakistan.

“The world has recognised that in a way terrorism and the terrorist mindset are deeply rooted in Pakistan. Today, it stands as an epicentre of turmoil, not just for India but for the world. And we have repeatedly asked them what good can come from this path? We have urged them to abandon the path of state-sponsored terrorism for good.”

Regarding his overtures for peace, Modi claimed: “When I became prime minister, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal.”

Rebuffing his remarks, the FO said India’s “fictitious narrative of victimhood” could not hide its alleged involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“Instead of blaming others, India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

“Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, peace and stability in South Asia have remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions.”

The FO concluded by saying that the anti-Pakistan narrative emanating from India disturbed the bilateral environment and impeded prospects for peace and cooperation. “It must stop,” the FO demanded.

Islamabad and New Delhi have historically shared a tumultuous relationship, with India often releasing statements against Pakistan and the latter issuing rebuttals. More recently, in the aftermath of the Jaffar Express train attack in Balochistan, Indian media ran a disinformation campaign surrounding the incident to mislead the world, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Gen Chaudhry had also maintained that India was the main sponsor of terrorism in the province.

“We must understand that in this terrorist incident in Balochistan, and others before, the main sponsor is your eastern neighbour (India),” he had said, adding that the Jaffar Express attack was a “continuation of the same policy”.

In January, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi claimed that “60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated” in IoK in 2024 were allegedly of Pakistani origin. General Dwivedi further alleged that “80pc of the remaining fighters in IoK were of Pakistani origin”. The remarks had elicited a strong response from the Pakistan Army.

Army chief General Asim Munir had termed the remarks “hollow statements” that were indicative of the Indian military’s “growing frustration” that served only to “divert the attention of their masses and the international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights”.

Meanwhile, the FO had highlighted the issue of extra-territorial killings – including in Pakistan – which, according to multiple reports by international media outlets, were carried out by the Indian government.