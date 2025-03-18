PM invites Afiniti to set-up world-class call center in Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has asked the leading American multinational IT company, Afiniti, to establish world-class call center in Pakistan for national and international customers.

He was talking to a four-member delegation of renowned American multinational IT company, Afiniti, which called on him in Islamabad today under the leadership of company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Kapelus.

Welcoming the interest of the US company Afiniti in making further investment in Pakistan’s IT sector, the Prime Minister said the talented IT workforce of Pakistan has the potential to compete in the global market.

The Prime Minister said he is personally monitoring the programme to equip the country’s talented youth with IT, AI and other advanced technological skills.

He said all facilities are being provided to IT companies to achieve the target of 25 billion dollar exports in the IT sector. Speaking on the occasion, Jerome Kapelus said Pakistan’s IT sector is highly suitable for investment and business and currently more than one thouand highly talented and capable Pakistani experts are working at Afiniti Pakistan.

He said Pakistani youth have immense potential to work for the development of the IT sector. He said Afiniti is now a successful company in the region owing to Pakistan’s professional and trained workforce.

The delegation also lauded the talent of Pakistani IT professionals and their hard work for the development of the sector.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the commitment to provide all necessary facilities to develop the agricultural sector and enhance agricultural production.

Chairing a review meeting on the matters related to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Islamabad today, he termed agriculture as the backbone of the national economy.

The Prime Minister said young agricultural researchers from across the country should be engaged for the advancement of the agricultural sector. He also directed to take strict and swift action against companies involved in the business of substandard agricultural seeds.

Shehbaz Sharif further instructed the acceleration of measures to boost the production of edible oil in Pakistan to save valuable foreign exchange spent on its imports.

He directed the activation of research work in the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council at the earliest. He said promotion of farm mechanization across the country should be ensured in collaboration with provincial governments, private sector, and other stakeholders. Regarding fruit and vegetable production, the Prime Minister stressed youth training for value addition and the provision of easy agricultural loans.

Besides, he ordered the swift resolution of all necessary issues related to the dissolution of PASSCO.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the development of a strategy to digitize the entire supply chain for agricultural exports, from farms to ports. The meeting was briefed that the establishment of the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority is in its final stages. A laboratory conforming to European Union and international standards for testing agricultural commodities has been established at the HEJ Center, University of Karachi.

It was apprised that a National Ministerial Forum on Agriculture has been formed to foster coordination between the federal and provincial governments regarding the agricultural sector. Drafts of national policies related to seeds, agricultural biotechnology, and organic food are in various stages of approval.