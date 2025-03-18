Can step down if resignation resolves security issues: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that he is ready to step down from his position if his resignation would help resolve the country’s security issues. He made this comment in response to opposition demands for his resignation following the deadly terrorist attack on Jaffar Express. Speaking to reporters at Parliament House, Khawaja Asif acknowledged that he was being held responsible for the security failure but insisted he was willing to resign if it would address the issue. The opposition has blamed the attack on a security lapse and demanded the resignations of the ministers for defence, interior, and information. PTI leader Asad Qaiser criticised Asif, accusing him of deflecting blame onto his political rivals instead of accepting responsibility. During a National Assembly session, Asif criticised PTI, stating that while the attack was condemned globally, including by the United Nations and the United States, the party’s founder did not issue a statement on the incident.