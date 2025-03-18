Zakir Naik meets Nawaz , CM Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind

Renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik visited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at their residence in Raiwind. During the meeting at the Sharif family’s estate, the scholar and PML-N leaders reportedly discussed various issues. However, no official statement has been released regarding the specifics of the conversation. Last week, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has sparked controversy after meeting Dr. Zakir Naik. Hafeez shared pictures from their meeting on social media, prompting widespread criticism. Hafeez posted, “Pleasure meeting with Zakir Naik,” alongside images of them together, including one at a restaurant. The post was met with strong reactions online, with many questioning his decision to meet Naik. One social media user wrote “This is one of the reasons why the Indian cricket team and the Indian government do not want to come to Pakistan.” Most of the criticism came from Indian nationals. Dr. Naik is currently wanted by Indian authorities on charges of alleged money laundering and inciting extremism. The controversy also reignited discussions around India’s refusal to play in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.