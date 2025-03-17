Finance Minister reviews NHP Policy 2025-26

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb attended a meeting here on Monday to review the ongoing development of the National Health and Population Policy (NHPP) for the period 2025-34.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance as well as a three-member NHPP team, led by Dr. Sameen Siddiqi, Professor at Aga Khan University along with Health Systems Specialist Dr. Tayyeb Masud and Public Health Expert and Coordinator NHPP Dr. Noor ul Huda Shah .

During the meeting, the NHPP team provided an update on the formulation of the policy, which is set to guide the country’s health and population strategies for the next decade, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The team emphasized that the policy is being developed with a focus on evidence-based decision-making and prioritizing critical health issues, all within the context of the fiscal constraints resulting from Pakistan’s current macroeconomic situation.

The NHPP team outlined the broader goals of the policy, which include reorganizing and restructuring the existing health infrastructure, addressing the challenges posed by high population growth, integrating health and population strategies, and leveraging political capital to increase public sector financing for the health sector.