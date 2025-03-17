Gold prices up by Rs1,100 to Rs 314,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was traded at Rs.314,800 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs313,700 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.943 to Rs 269,890from Rs 268,947 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.865 to Rs.247,408 from Rs 246,543 respectively. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,530 and Rs.3,026 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,997 from $2,984 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.85, the Association reported.