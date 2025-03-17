George Clooney breaks silence on family’s reaction amid divorce rumours

George Clooney is going all-in for his latest Broadway role, but his new look isn’t winning over his toughest critics-his wife and kids.

The 63-year-old Hollywood icon was recently spotted at the Winter Garden Theater, where he is starring in the stage adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck-the 2005 film he wrote, directed, and starred in.

For the role of legendary CBS newsman Edward R Murrow, Clooney dyed his signature salt-and-pepper hair dark brown, attempting to recreate his look from two decades ago. However, the transformation has not impressed his family. Speaking to The New York Times in February, Clooney predicted his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, and their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, would hate the change.

“My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” he joked. “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop.”

His prediction seems to have come true, as he admitted to fans outside the theater that his family isn’t thrilled about his new look.

Clooney, best known for Ocean’s Eleven and ER, greeted fans as he arrived for previews of the play ahead of its April 3 premiere. According to Daily Mail, he even joked about feeling old while signing autographs.

His 2005 film version of Good Night, and Good Luck was a critical success, earning six Academy Award nominations and grossing $54.6 million on a $7 million budget. Now, its Broadway adaptation is positioned for potential Tony Award recognition.

Despite his family’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction to his new look, Clooney remains committed to the role-proving he’s willing to sacrifice his signature silver locks for the stage.