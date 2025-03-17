Qawwali nights elevate wedding celebrations

In recent years, Qawali nights have become a cherished part of wedding celebrations in Pakistan.

This trend, which is particularly popular among the younger generation, reflects a revival of traditional Sufi music and poetry at festive events.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, “Qawali nights are no longer confined to shrines and Urs celebrations. They have become a staple in weddings, with many couples choosing live Qawali performances over traditional wedding bands.” The report highlighted how this resurgence has not only breathed new life into traditional Qawali music but also created opportunities for young Qawals to showcase their talent.

Renowned Qawal Abu Muhammad expressed his delight at this cultural revival, saying, “It is heartening to see the younger generation embracing traditional Qawali music. It’s a profound way to connect with our cultural heritage and to spread the message of love and spirituality.”

Abu Muhammad also expressed pride in his family’s long-standing legacy in Qawali music. “Our family has been devoted to this art form for centuries. My forefathers were Qawals, and it is an honour to carry on this tradition,” he said.

However, he expressed concern about the lack of formal training among some modern Qawals. “Many Qawals today have not undergone the rigorous training and apprenticeship required to master this sacred art. Preserving the authenticity and integrity of Qawali music is essential,” he emphasised. He further noted that traditional training is vital to capturing the spiritual and emotional depth of the lyrics. “Qawali is not just about singing; it is about conveying a deeper spiritual connection. Without proper mentorship, one cannot do justice to this revered art,” he added.

Another Qawal, Muhammad Ali Qawal, applauded the growing trend of Qawali nights, saying, “These events have provided us with a new platform to perform and share our art with a wider audience. We are grateful for this opportunity and hope to continue inspiring people through our music.” The popularity of Qawali nights has spread beyond major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Faisalabad, resonating across Pakistan.

“It’s a beautiful way to celebrate our cultural roots,” said a citizen.

Ali Hassan, a musician, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Qawali music is a great way to connect with our heritage. It’s encouraging to see the younger generation taking an active interest in it.”

Fatima Ahmed, a young Qawali enthusiast, added, “I am a huge fan of Qawali music. It’s amasing to see it featured in weddings. Abu Muhammad Qawal is one of my favourites.”

With its growing popularity, Qawali music seems poised to remain an integral part of Pakistani wedding celebrations, continuing to inspire and entertain generations to come.