Kangana reacts to ‘Emergency’ Oscar suggestion

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has no interest in an Oscar nomination, for her controversial debut directorial ‘Emergency’.

As Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ has headed to OTT, two months after its theatrical release, viewers want her to submit the movie for Oscars shortlist from India. However, the idea is not intriguing enough for the film’s star and director.

Responding to a tweet, which read, “#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film,” Ranaut wrote, “But America wouldn’t like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully suppress and arm-twist developing nations. It’s been exposed in #Emergency.”

“They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards,” she asserted.

For the unversed, ‘Emergency’ premiered on the streaming giant Netflix this Friday and by the end of the weekend, the movie was trending at number 1 on the portal.

The political biopic, based on true events of the Indian Emergency in 1975, is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

The ambitious debut solo directorial of actor-turned-politician was theatrically released on January 17, opening to mixed-to-negative reviews from film critics. The title was also a Box Office flop.