Javed Akhtar wants Moazzam Ali Khan to sing for him

Legendary Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar wants Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan to sing some songs for him after hearing Khan sing in a video on YouTube.

Taking to his official X handle, Akhtar voiced his appreciation for Khan following his rendition of ‘Yeh Nain Deray Deray’.

Akhtar wrote, “Just now I watched a gentleman Muazzam saheb on YouTube singing ‘Yeh Nain Deray Deray’. Could he please contact me. I will be thankful if he sings a few songs for us.”

Shortly after, Khan penned a note of gratitude for Akhtar and posted it to his social media.

“Truly grateful to be appreciated by the legendary Javed Akhtar Sahab. His words have inspired generations, and to have him acknowledge my voice and song is an honour beyond words,” Khan wrote. He thanked Akhtar for the “encouragement”, adding that it meant the world to him.

In his caption, Khan also thanked his fans. “To all the fans and friends who reached out to appreciate and showered their love and trust in me, am genuinely humbled and thankful to all of you.” Khan is an actor, singer and voiceover artist. He starred in the HUM TV dramas Meri Shehzadi and Ishq-e-Laa. Khan revealed on a podcast that he also is the great grandson of Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan.