Sonu Sood backs Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi amid trolling

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has spoken out in support of newcomers in the film industry amid growing online criticism of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who were recently seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. On Saturday, Sood took to his Instagram Story to share a message urging people to be “kinder to debutants.” He also emphasised that “nobody is perfect” when starting out, as every artist learns and improves with experience. “Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any field is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love,” read his Instagram post. The film, starring Khushi and Ibrahim, premiered on Netflix on March 7. Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. It also marked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut in the industry.