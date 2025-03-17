Drowning in Desperation

The tragedy unfolded once again in the waters off Yemen and Djibouti as four migrant boats capsized, leaving at least 186 individuals unaccounted for. Their desperate journey for a better future ended in the depths of the sea, a fate eerily similar to countless others who have risked it all, only to be swallowed by the unforgiving waves. The migrants-driven by poverty and false promises-were at the mercy of smugglers who disregarded Yemen’s official weather warnings, prioritizing profit over human lives. For the families left behind, each passing day erodes hope, turning uncertainty into sorrow.

While the world momentarily acknowledges such tragedies before moving on, these stories are far too common for countries like Pakistan, where economic hardships push thousands toward perilous migration routes. The Mediterranean has become a graveyard for Pakistanis seeking escape-just last month, 16 Pakistanis perished off Libya’s coast. In January, another vessel carrying 66 Pakistanis, part of a larger group of 86 migrants, was lost near the Canary Islands after drifting for 13 days. Nearly 50 of them never made it back. Reports from Morocco suggest survivors endured brutal treatment, allegedly beaten with hammers by local officials. These incidents are not isolated; Pakistani migrants are frequently at the mercy of traffickers who exploit their desperation. Over 40 Pakistanis have been murdered by these criminal networks this year alone.

Despite repeated tragedies, human smuggling continues to flourish. The lure of a better life blinds many to the risks, and traffickers feed on these dreams. Smuggling rings operating across Pakistan have turned migration into a highly organized, multi-million-dollar industry. Families sell their land, borrow money, and empty their savings to finance these perilous journeys-often unaware that the promised safe passage is a death sentence.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to dismantle these networks. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recently arrested two key traffickers, including Ataullah, a notorious figure on Pakistan’s most-wanted list. His arrest follows increased scrutiny of illegal migration, particularly after the Libya boat disaster last year. Pakistan has also enhanced airport screenings to identify potential illegal migrants. Legislative measures like the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (PTPA) exist on paper, criminalizing labour and sex trafficking, but enforcement remains a challenge. Corruption within immigration departments allows traffickers to operate with impunity, and until this nexus is broken, crackdowns will remain superficial.

While the world momentarily acknowledges such tragedies before moving on, these stories are far too common for countries like Pakistan, where economic hardships push thousands toward perilous migration routes.

For many Pakistanis seeking a backdoor into Europe, Türkiye serves as the critical gateway. Thousands enter legally on visit visas, only to disappear into underground smuggling networks that promise passage to Greece or other European destinations. Turkish authorities periodically crack down on these operations, but the persistence of these routes proves the resilience of trafficking syndicates. Estimates suggest that between 5,000 to 6,000 Pakistanis currently live in Türkiye without legal status, though the true figure may be even higher.

Recognizing the growing problem, Türkiye and Pakistan have initiated cooperative efforts. In December 2023, an agreement between Türkiye’s Presidency of Migration Management and Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) established an electronic system to track and repatriate irregular Pakistani migrants in Türkiye. While this is a step forward, it is far from a comprehensive solution.

Türkiye’s extensive experience handling migration crises-particularly with Syrian refugees-offers valuable lessons for Pakistan. A coordinated Pakistan-Türkiye strategy could focus on intelligence-sharing, dismantling smuggling networks, and improving border controls. Additionally, Türkiye’s existing agreements with the EU could serve as a model for Pakistan to negotiate legal migration pathways, reducing the need for dangerous, irregular routes.

However, these efforts must go beyond policing migration routes. The core issue remains: why are so many Pakistanis willing to risk their lives to leave? The answer lies in the state of Pakistan’s economy. The country ranks fifth in the world for migrants attempting to reach Europe-a sobering statistic that reflects the harsh realities at home.

No amount of border control measures will stop illegal migration unless the root causes are addressed. Pakistan must invest in long-term solutions: vocational training, job creation, and microfinance programs to support small businesses. Economic policies must prioritize employment, particularly in rural areas where the lack of opportunities fuels migration.

Additionally, Pakistan should actively pursue bilateral labour agreements with countries willing to accept legal migrant workers. This would provide a safer alternative for those seeking opportunities abroad while reducing dependence on smugglers.

For all the official condemnations and policy discussions, accountability remains an afterthought. While authorities occasionally arrest traffickers or blacklist immigration officials, the core system enabling these networks remains intact. The recent blacklisting of 65 officials from working at immigration checkpoints is a telling sign of how deeply entrenched corruption is.

The question remains: will Pakistan continue to treat migration tragedies as routine headlines, or will it take meaningful action to break the cycle? The world, too, must stop treating these crises as mere statistics. Until there is real investment in human dignity, the seas will continue to claim those seeking an escape from despair.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram