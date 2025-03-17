Reema Khan moves LHC for establishment of defamation tribunals

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday heard a petition filed by film star Reema Khan, seeking the establishment of defamation tribunals under the Punjab Defamation Act 2024. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh presided over the hearing. Reema Khan, through her lawyer Jahanzeb Sukhera, argued that the Punjab government must constitute the tribunals as mandated by law. She also sought Rs1 billion in damages from Shahid Rafique, who, she claims, falsely accused her of failing to repay Rs17.5 million allegedly invested in her film “Love Mein Ghum”. Reema Khan denied knowing Rafique and termed his allegations defamatory. The Punjab Defamation Act 2024, criticised as a restrictive law, has faced multiple legal challenges. Sukhera contended that, under the new law, defamation cases can only be heard by the tribunals, rendering other legal avenues unavailable. He argued that the delay in forming these tribunals has deprived Ms Khan of legal recourse. A law officer representing the Punjab government informed the court that Defamation Tribunal Rules 2025 have been notified and the tribunals are expected to be established after Eid. The court issued notices on Reema Khan’s petition and adjourned the case until April 10.