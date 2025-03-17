Criminal proceedings recommended against FGEHA project officials

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Monday chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, witnessed a threadbare discussion on the inquiry conducted by the Cabinet Division concerning the FGEHA housing project.

The Cabinet Division, in its report, found the ‘3Cs’ guilty-Client, Contractor, and Consultant-and termed it a case of ‘Collusion,’ said a press release.

The Cabinet Division also laid grey allegations on NESPAK and stated that Rs. 1.3 billion for unsuitable material was approved by the Consultant, when, in fact, no such work was done at the site. However, NESPAK officials claimed that the land available for the project was less than the land assigned for the project. NESPAK sought time to submit a reply to the allegations leveled by the FGEHA.

Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani raised eyebrows on the ‘Fake Bank Guarantee’ and asked whether the FGEHA verified the Bank Guarantee from the Bank Branch and Head Office. However, the FGEHA couldn’t provide any reply to the query. He further asked, if the FGEHA didn’t verify the Bank Guarantee from the Head office, then how come half of the payment was made on the same day the Bank Guarantee was submitted.

Surprisingly, officials couldn’t provide any reply to the query and admitted that criminal practices were involved on behalf of the Director of Finance and Project Director.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended initiating criminal proceedings against the Director of Finance, Project Director, and other relevant staff involved in such a crime.

The committee also witnessed a blame game between FGEHA and NESPAK about the documents and responsibility shifting between the two. To fix the responsibility, the committee directed FGEHA and NESPAK to submit all communications held between the two, along with a copy of the contract and other relevant information concerning the project, to be submitted before the committee within seven days.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the Secretary and Additional Secretary of IT and other concerned officials. The committee cautioned that the matter would be referred to the Privilege Committee in case of absence for the third time.

The committee also deferred the briefing of the Evacuee Trust Property Board due to the absence of the Secretary In Charge and directed the officials to ensure the presence of senior officials at the next meeting.

In attendance Senators Muhammad Aslam Abro, Danesh Kumar, Falak Naz, Hamid Khan along with other senior officials of relevant Departments.