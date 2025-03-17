PTI leaders declared absconders in Judicial Complex attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, and former party leader Farrukh Habib as absconders in cases related to the Judicial Complex attack due to their repeated absence from numerous court hearings.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing against the PTI leaders.

The court also issued arrest warrants for Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Basharat, and several other absentees in the case.

Following the attendance of the available accused, the court adjourned further hearings on both cases until April 7.

The PTI leaders are facing two cases registered at Ramna Police Station related to the incident.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred during former former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where he sought bail in multiple cases.

A large number of PTI supporters gathered at the site, removed security barriers, damaged the complex’s entry gate, and disrupted court proceedings.

Following the event, the Islamabad Police registered a terrorism case against those involved, invoking Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), along with Section 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duties.

Authorities claimed the attack had been premeditated, with some political figures allegedly inciting the mob.

Several individuals were arrested, with law enforcement recovering a Kalashnikov and other weapons from those detained. Raids were conducted across different provinces to apprehend additional suspects.

Authorities stated that government property had been vandalized during the attack but credited police forces for successfully preventing the situation from escalating further at the Islamabad High Court.