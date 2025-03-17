PTI leaders summoned again by JIT over social media propaganda

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has reissued summons to 16 individuals affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with allegations of spreading anti-state propaganda on social media. According to JIT sources, summons notices have been issued to 16 PTI members, instructing them to appear before the JIT tomorrow 18 March. The individuals who have received the summons include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Awn Abbas, and Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir. Additionally, Waqas Akram, Taimoor Saleem Khan, Sibghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, and Salman Raza have also been summoned. Sources confirm that Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Virk, and Ali Malik have received their summons as well. Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan, and Shah Farman have already appeared before the JIT. On 14 March, the sister of PTI’s founder, Aleema Khanum, did not appear despite being summoned. She has now been issued another notice to appear on 19 March. The JIT is conducting investigations against these Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members based on evidence related to alleged anti-state propaganda. Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘propaganda’ over Jaffar Express incident. A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.