PU faculty member wins $50,000 research grant for air quality improvement

Punjab University Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering’s Assistant Prof. Dr. Zaeem bin Babar has been awarded the prestigious EPIC Air Quality Grant of “$50,000, which will be utilized to develop Faisalabad’s first Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Network.

The project is being funded by the Energy Policy Institute at Chicago (EPIC), USA, with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) as a partner institution. According to Dr Babar, the award will enhance Pakistan’s air quality monitoring capabilities by establishing Faisalabad’s first-ever quality monitoring network.

He said that this project will deploy 10 low-cost air quality monitors across key areas including industrial, commercial, and residential sectors in Faisalabad, which is Pakistan’s third most-populous city and a major industrial hub.

He said that the obtained data will be used to identity pollution hotspots and advocate for stricter air quality standards, ultimately contributing towards improving air quality and public health.

Dr Babar outlined that clean air is a fundamental human right and the main goal is empowering communities with real-time data to breathe easier, by deploying a network low-cost air quality monitors across Faisalabad to identify polluting hotspots, advocate for stricter regulations, and inspire collective action. He said that by making air quality data accessible to all, we can drive positive change and improve public health.