PML-N says PTI does not deserve to be called political party

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that the PTI did not deserve to be called a political party.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she accused the party’s social media wing of running a campaign in support of terrorists and maligning the state institutions. “The absconders sitting abroad spit venom at Pakistan,” she added while referring to the YouTubers sitting overseas and doing vlogs.

Again hitting out at the PTI, the minister said a party had been born, which always indulged in a smear campaign against the institutions.

Azma wondered on what basis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur talked about giving citizenship to Afghan nationals when they were directly involved in terrorist attacks in the province.

She alleged that the PTI’s social media activists had planned anti-state propaganda prior to the Jaffar Express tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Salma Butt said that more relief had been given to the people belonging to low-income groups in the holy month of Ramadan. “The prices of potatoes and onions have been brought under control,” she added.

She claimed that under the Ramadan Package, amounts had been distributed among the deserving and needy people in a transparent manner. “So far 21 million people have received financial assistance under the package,” she informed. She went on to say that strict action had been taken against those responsible for hoarding food items during the holy month.