Naseer Soomro, Pakistan’s tallest man, dies after prolonged illness

Naseer Soomro, one of the tallest men in the world, passed away on Monday in Shikarpur after a prolonged illness. He was 55. Standing at 7 feet 9 inches, Soomro had been suffering from a lung disease for several months. He had been repeatedly hospitalised due to breathing difficulties and was also taken to Karachi for treatment. Last year, he was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi and returned to his hometown after showing signs of recovery. However, his health deteriorated further in recent months, and despite ongoing treatment, he could not survive. His funeral prayers will be offered in Shikarpur on Tuesday morning. Soomro gained international recognition due to his extraordinary height, bringing global attention to Pakistan. In recognition of his status, the government had offered him a job with the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).