Junaid Anwar discusses Port Qasim’s development with PQA chairman

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Monday held a meeting with Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Rear Admiral (R) Syed Moazzam Ilyas, to discuss key issues and explore avenues for enhancing the efficiency and capacity of Port Qasim.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the strategic importance of Port Qasim in boosting the country’s maritime trade and industrial growth, said a press release.

He directed the PQA to focus on infrastructure upgrades, operational efficiency, and streamlining port procedures to facilitate local and international investors.

The Chairman PQA briefed the minister on ongoing projects, highlighting the port’s potential to accommodate increasing trade volumes. He also outlined challenges related to port expansion, environmental sustainability, and logistics.

Both sides deliberated on measures to address these issues, ensuring that Port Qasim continues to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry assured the ministry’s full support in overcoming operational bottlenecks and enhancing port governance. He stressed the need for adopting modern technology and best global practices to transform Port Qasim into a regional maritime hub.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s maritime sector and enhancing the efficiency of port operations.