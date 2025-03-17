Karachi court closes drug case against Mustafa Amir

A local court in Karachi has dismissed the case against Mustafa Amir after the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) submitted a report confirming his death.

According to officials, the ANF presented a death certificate and other documents in court, verifying that Mustafa Amir, also known as Amir alias Taimoor, had passed away. The court, after reviewing the evidence, formally closed the case against him.

Meanwhile, two co-accused, Ammar Hameed and Faisal Yaqoob, remain fugitives. The court has reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for both.

Mustafa Amir had been named in a 2024 narcotics case, and warrants for his arrest were issued on 22 February this year. With his case now closed, authorities continue efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Mustafa Amir, 23, went missing from Karachi’s DHA on January 6, and it took police 39 days to determine that he had been murdered. His charred body was later discovered in Balochistan.

Armaghan, an acquaintance of the victim, was arrested on February 8 after a dramatic four-hour standoff, during which he opened fire on police, injuring a DSP and a constable.

The case exposed links to an alleged drug network, particularly involving cannabis trade, in which both the suspect and victim were reportedly engaged in. The investigation led to a police crackdown, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including actor Sajid Hasan’s son, Sarim Hasan.