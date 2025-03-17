Robbers flee with Rs2.5m after shooting security guard

Armed robbers in Karachi snatched Rs 2.5 million from a poultry farm businessman and shot his security guard during the robbery. The security guard was severely injured, with a bullet wound to his head, and was transferred in critical condition to Jinnah Hospital. The businessman, who runs a poultry farm, was on his way to deposit the money at a bank with his security guard when the incident occurred. As they were driving near Korangi No.2, a Suzuki Alto car blocked their path, and armed robbers in the car demanded the money. When the businessman resisted, the robbers opened fire and fled the scene. The bullet struck the security guard in the head, leaving him badly injured. The incident took place just as Eidul-Fitr approaches, with an uptick in street crimes and robberies in the city. The police were alerted to the incident, and SSP Korangi along with other officers reached the scene quickly. Crime scene investigators were called to collect evidence, and the police gathered CCTV footage from the area. The injured security guard was identified as 35-year-old Amir Ahmed. According to SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, the victim, Farhan, was heading to the bank with his friend Basheer and security guard when they were ambushed by three to four armed robbers. The robbers, who were in a white Alto car, stole the Rs 2.5 million and fled after the shooting. The victim stated that the robbers were armed and quickly escaped after the crime. The police have initiated an investigation using technical and human intelligence and conducted geo-fencing of the area. The police are hopeful that within the next 24 hours, they will be able to track down the suspects involved in the robbery. Farhan, the poultry businessman, confirmed that he was on his way to deposit the money at the bank when the armed robbers blocked their car and took the money. He mentioned that the robbers were three to four in number and were riding in a white Alto car. Last week, armed robbers looted more than Rs1.15 million from the staff of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed, holding them at gunpoint in a late-night attack. According to driver Sher Jan, the robbery took place at the last stop of the bus service, where he and other employees were resting. Six assailants arrived in a vehicle, with two staying inside while four entered the premises. One of them wore a mask.