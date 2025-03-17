Commissioner reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and senior officials of the Bureau of Supply to review the performance of administration’s campaign against profiteering during Ramazan at his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended among others by all deputy commissioners, additional commissioner Ghulam Mehdi Shah, assistant commissioner headquarters Rabia Syed, and senior officials of the Supply department.

The meeting reviewed the action taken against against profiteers and other strategic activities adopted to control the prices.

Performance of commissioner counters established at super stores, camps installed at different markets and especially the arrangements of sale of food items at official prices in the supervision of officers/magistrates.

The meeting discussed the efforts to sell items at official prices under the supervision of officers in detail. It was decided that magistrates would spend maximum time at food stalls and shops to ensure the sale of items at official prices.

Commissioner Naqvi emphasized the need for officials to spend maximum time checking prices in markets and bazaars to prevent complaints of overpricing.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over efforts to curb profiteering, and the commissioner praised the officials for their efforts, stressing the need to improve them further.

The Karachi Commissioner’s Office has released a report stating that on the 16th of Ramzan, 158 profiteers were fined, with a total penalty of Rs. 1,355,000. Four profiteers were arrested. On the same day, magistrates checked prices at 1,276 shops, while special magistrates imposed fines of Rs. 244,000.

To ensure the sale of items at official prices, magistrates remained at the food stalls or shops to supervise the sale at 147 locations. Citizens expressed satisfaction with the efforts.

According to the report, over the past 16 days, a total of 2,856 profiteers were fined, with a total fine of Rs. 34,147,000. While 141 profiteers were arrested. During this period, prices were checked at over 17,000 shops.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the administration’s campaign against profiteers will continue, directing deputy commissioners to maintain efforts to provide relief to citizens.

According to details, on the 16th of Ramzan, fines were imposed on profiteers in all 7 districts of Karachi and the fines were imposed as detailed below. District South (Rs. 455,000), District East (Rs. 159,000), District West (Rs. 34,000), District Central (Rs. 129,000), District Malir (Rs. 157,000), District Korangi (Rs. 79,000), and District Keamari (Rs. 27,000).