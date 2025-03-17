Govt increases Balochistan’s quota to 16% for laptop scheme

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday informed the National Assembly that the federal government has significantly increased Balochistan’s quota in the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme to 16%, ensuring greater access to technology for students from the province.

Responding to questions during the National Assembly’s question hour, she said that under the first phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, 100,000 laptops were procured and distributed. In a subsequent phase, an additional 100,000 laptops were provided to students across the country.

“In the latest phase of the scheme, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif personally directed an increase in Balochistan’s quota to 16% of the total allocation,” she said. Shaza added that this enhanced share exceeded the proportion calculated on the basis of population or university enrollment figures.

“This decision reflects the federal government’s commitment to uplifting students in Balochistan by providing them with greater educational opportunities through improved access to technology,” she said.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized that this special consideration forms part of the government’s broader strategy to support marginalized regions and ensure equitable development across the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Farah Naz Albar, also addressed the House, explaining the process and criteria for laptop distribution under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme. She highlighted the scheme’s transparency and merit-based selection process.

Farah Naz explained that laptops are distributed under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) framework, following clear eligibility and selection criteria. “Students first apply online, and if they meet the specified requirements, their applications are reviewed and verified by focal persons at their respective universities,” she said.

She further informed the House that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) carries out a comprehensive verification process. “Once discrepancies, if any, are addressed, eligible students are issued laptops,” she added.

Farah Naz also noted that if an applicant qualifies but does not received a laptop, a detailed flowchart is made available on the official website. “Students can use this flowchart to identify and rectify any deficiencies in their applications,” she said, adding that the process typically concludes within two cycles, after which successful candidates receive their laptops.

The Parliamentary Secretary assured the House that the entire process is conducted transparently to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all deserving candidates.