Pakistan, UAE resolve to expand cooperation in railway sector

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in the railway sector and other economic domains.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Al-Tahiri in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, the Ambassador also expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, where terrorists attempted to hijack the train and take passengers hostage in southwestern Balochistan province.

He condemned the attack and extended his sympathies to the affected passengers and their families.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in the railway sector. It was noted that relations between the two countries continue to expand across all sectors.

The UAE Ambassador stated that the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE is unwavering, stressing the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood and mutual respect between the two nations. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi speaking on the occasion added that Pakistan Railways is continuously working to improve its services through long-term agreements with domestic and international suppliers.

He emphasised that Pakistan offers a business-friendly environment, presenting significant opportunities for investors.

The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s strong interest in enhancing trade relations with the UAE and further boosting bilateral economic cooperation.

During the talks, both parties discussed various aspects of railway operations as well as shared trade interests.

It is worth mentioning that on February 27, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Pakistan for a one-day trip, accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and business leaders.

During the visit, both sides signed five agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as banking, railways, mining, and infrastructure investment.

Last month Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a two-day official visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

During the visit, he met with UAE leadership and invited UAE businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining, and IT.

The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors.

Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development and success of both countries, serving as a bridge between the two nations.