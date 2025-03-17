NAP: Rekindling a forgotten promise for Pakistan’s security

In the face of escalating terrorist incidents, Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads. The recent surge in violence, epitomized by the alarming Jaffar Express hijacking, serves as a stark reminder that traditional responses to security threats are no longer sufficient. The nation is grappling with mounting dangers from two major fronts: the Baloch separatist movement and the renewed campaign of terror by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Both of these forces threaten the very foundation of Pakistan’s stability and territorial integrity. Urgent, innovative, and comprehensive measures are needed to counter these existential threats.

The National Action Plan (NAP), first introduced in the aftermath of the tragic Army Public School (APS) attack in 2014, was designed to provide a comprehensive framework to combat terrorism. Recognizing the evolving nature of these threats, the government revised the NAP in 2021 to incorporate a balanced approach combining both kinetic (military) and non-kinetic (political, social, and economic) strategies. Despite the plan’s promise, its implementation remains uneven.

On the ground, kinetic actions-including military operations and law enforcement interventions-are critical in dismantling militant networks and restoring immediate security. Without a firm and decisive security presence, the threat of violence continues to loom large over affected areas, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The state must remain uncompromising in its pursuit of peace through force where necessary.

However, relying solely on military means is a short-sighted strategy. Non-kinetic aspects of NAP, which emphasize political reconciliation and socio-economic development, have been largely neglected. Successive governments have fallen short in delivering meaningful reforms in regions plagued by insurgency. The reconciliation process in Balochistan has yet to gain momentum, and the merged areas of KP, previously part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), remain underdeveloped and marginalized.

It is no coincidence that areas suffering from chronic poverty and political disenfranchisement are fertile grounds for militancy. Despite its vast natural wealth, Balochistan continues to face severe socio-economic deprivation. Many of its communities are trapped in underdevelopment, fueling feelings of resentment and exclusion. These conditions offer extremist groups an opportunity to manipulate local grievances for their violent agendas.

To break this cycle, Pakistan needs a renewed commitment to reconciliation and inclusive governance. There is an urgent need to engage with elements willing to renounce violence and integrate into the political mainstream. Such dialogue must be rooted in respect for Pakistan’s constitutional framework and sovereignty, ensuring that any settlement strengthens national unity rather than undermines it.

Lasting peace cannot be secured through the barrel of a gun alone. A holistic approach, combining security operations with robust political initiatives and socio-economic reforms, is the only sustainable solution. Addressing the root causes of insurgency and terrorism-poverty, marginalization, and lack of political representation-should be at the core of the state’s strategy.

The National Action Plan, if fully and sincerely implemented in both its kinetic and non-kinetic dimensions, remains Pakistan’s best hope for restoring peace and stability. It is time for political leadership and civil institutions to rise to the occasion and deliver on the promises made to the people of Balochistan, KP, and the entire nation.

The writer is a research associate at IIU