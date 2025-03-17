FIA arrests anti-state propagandist from Banigala

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle in Islamabad has arrested a man for launching a campaign against the state institutions on social media.

The suspect’s name is Haider Saeed and he has been arrested from Banigala area of the federal capital.

According to the FIA officials, he spread hate and derogatory content against the institutions in the aftermath of the Jaffar Express tragedy. The officials have said that Saeed was also involved in sharing posts in support of banned organisations.

The FIA has confiscated his laptop and other digital devices and launched an investigation against him.

The Agency recently registered cases against three persons for spreading fake news about the Jaffar Express attack.

According to the FIRs registered against Ahmad Noorani, Shafiq Ahmad Advocate and Aina Durkhanai under the PECA Act, the accused had spread anti-state propaganda online, and incited hatred against national institutions following the attack.

They used their verified social media accounts to promote a banned organisation and create public uncertainty. The FIA’s spokesperson said that its cyber crime circle was investigating further to identify additional accounts involved in spreading malicious propaganda.

He further stated that the move was part of an intensified effort by the FIA to crack down on cybercrimes, with a particular focus on misinformation and hate speech online.