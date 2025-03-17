Man kills daughter for buying pizza in Burewala

In the name of so-called honour, a man in Burewala on Monday shot dead his daughter and severely injured his niece for buying a pizza. An uncle of the victims who was later identified as Zubair said that the incident occurred when the infuriated father accused both girls of trying to elope, and later opened firing on them. The uncle further revealed that both girls were gone outside of their home to buy pizza from an outlet. Soon after receiving the report, local police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead and injured girls to local hospital. Police after registering a case started investigation. Honour killing is a practice wherein family members, primarily women, are punished, often fatally, for perceived transgressions against societal or familial expectations. This punishment typically targets women who dare to express their desires, such as dancing or choosing their attire, acts seen as affronts to a family’s so-called “honour.” This cruel practice has persisted for decades, stifling generations. Reports suggest that approximately 5,000 individuals, including women and children, have been killed in the name of honour across Pakistan’s provinces.