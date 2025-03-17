Ceasefire secured: Pakistan and Afghanistan resolve Torkham border dispute

Pakistani and Afghan jirgas have agreed to a permanent ceasefire and the reopening of the Torkham border after weeks of rising tensions. During a joint meeting, the Afghan delegation requested time until the evening to halt controversial construction on their side of the border. Both sides reached an initial understanding to temporarily suspend the disputed construction while Afghan authorities review the issue.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, leader of the Pakistani jirga, called the meeting a turning point in easing tensions. He confirmed that the issue would be addressed in the next session of the Joint Chamber of Commerce, where a final decision will be made. Until then, trade routes through Torkham will stay open, ensuring smooth cross-border commerce.

The ceasefire follows sporadic clashes over the construction dispute, which had worsened relations between both countries. Both sides are now committed to resolving the matter through diplomatic discussions and mutual cooperation. The exact date for the next Joint Chamber session will be set through further consultations.

The agreement marks a significant step in stabilizing the border situation and maintaining economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Leaders from both countries are hopeful that continued dialogue will prevent future conflicts and strengthen bilateral relations.