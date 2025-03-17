Afghanistan’s health crisis worsens as WHO faces funding shortage

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that 80% of its supported health services in Afghanistan could shut down by June due to funding shortages. Already, 167 healthcare facilities have closed, and without urgent financial support, over 220 more could shut down, leaving 1.8 million Afghans without medical care. WHO’s Afghanistan chief, Edwin Ceniza Salvador, called it a humanitarian emergency that threatens years of progress in the country’s healthcare system.

WHO linked the financial crisis to shifting global aid priorities, particularly after the U.S. withdrew funding following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the agency. This loss has also put the global measles surveillance network at risk, previously funded by Washington. Afghanistan has already reported over 16,000 suspected measles cases and 111 deaths in just two months, though Taliban authorities dispute the figures.

The Taliban government, which took power in 2021, is not internationally recognized and relies heavily on NGOs, UN agencies, and foreign donors to sustain healthcare services. With limited resources and political isolation, the healthcare system remains fragile, raising concerns about the worsening crisis. If funding is not restored soon, millions of Afghans could face severe health risks, with preventable diseases spreading unchecked.

WHO is urging the global community to act quickly and restore financial aid to prevent further loss of lives. Without intervention, Afghanistan’s already struggling health system could collapse, leaving vulnerable populations without basic medical services.