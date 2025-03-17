Boxing returns to the Olympics: IOC clears path for LA 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ending uncertainty over the sport’s Olympic future. This decision follows the IOC’s provisional recognition of World Boxing last month, a major step toward restoring boxing’s Olympic status. IOC President Thomas Bach expressed confidence that the final approval, set for a vote in Greece this week, would pass easily.

Boxing was initially excluded from the LA 2028 program due to governance issues with the International Boxing Association (IBA). The IOC had stripped the IBA of recognition in 2023 over financial and ethical concerns, taking direct control of boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In response, national federations formed World Boxing, now with over 80 members, to ensure the sport’s Olympic future.

World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst welcomed the decision, calling it crucial for the sport’s survival in the Olympic Movement. The IOC stated that only athletes whose federations are part of World Boxing by the start of the qualification events for LA 2028 would be eligible to compete. The number of federations joining is expected to grow before the qualification period begins.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 and barred it from organizing boxing at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to governance failures. The final decision on boxing’s Olympic inclusion will be made at the IOC session in Greece, where approval is widely expected. This move secures boxing’s place in the Games, ensuring a bright future for athletes and fans worldwide.